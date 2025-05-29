Local care home joins hundreds of other care home residents for Barchester’s Big Bingo Bonanza
The Barchester Big Bingo Bonanza took place on 28th May 2025 when Tixover House Care Home got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital was a dab hand at bingo. It was eyes down for a full house as the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.
General Manager, Ive Alexander said: “We’ve got some real bingo fanatics at our home, we are very competitive - our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved, you could hear a pin drop in here when we were all playing.”
Peter Hankins resident at Tixover House Care Home said: “It has been such a fun afternoon, I always love a game of bingo. It was wonderful to see everyone in all the other homes joining in. I really enjoyed getting together with my fellow residents to take on the other homes – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”
Tixover House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tixover House provides residential, nursing and dementia care for respite breaks and long term stays.