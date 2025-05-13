Local care home hosts free will planning seminar

Donna an associate at APS Legal & Associates meeting the community.

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech recently welcomed Donna Powell associate from APS Legal and Associates to speak to the local community about the importance of having a will and Lasting Powers of Attorney in place.

Donna offered free consultations to review existing wills and provide guidance on creating new ones and making LPAs.

Taking place on Tuesday 13th May, guests had the opportunity to meet Donna who discussed various aspects of will planning, answered questions and offered advice to visitors on this sensitive subject. Attendees enjoyed having the opportunity to meet the will and estate planner as she helped address their individual concerns.

Donna said: “People often forget the importance of having their LPAs in place. We all hope we will never need them but it can be reassurance to know they are registered and ready to be used at what can be a very difficult time.”

Meg Jones, the Home Manager, said: “We’re really looking forward to having industry specialists come in to help ease visitors’ concerns. It can be a daunting process, but specialists such as Donna are completely impartial when offering their advice. Here at Rose Lodge Care Home, we are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is was unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”