Local care home hosts free monthly community coffee morning

Staff and residents at Braeburn Lodge care home in Deeping St James have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free monthly coffee morning.

Taking place every 1st Tuesday of the month from 10.00 am residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager of the home, Jane Lee said: “Our Community Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Braeburn Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Braeburn Lodge provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care from respite care to long term stays.