Local care home goes down under for Australia Day

BHC

Residents at Hickathrift House Care Home in Marshland St James, Wisbech have been discovering all things Antipodean in celebration of Australia Day, which took place on Sunday 26 January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents took part in Australian-themed activities throughout the day including a virtual trip down under including a tour of Sydney Opera House, throwing boomerangs, and learning about the aboriginal people which everyone really enjoyed. The favourite activity of the day was however a bush tucker trial tasting, themed on the gameshow ‘I’m a celebrity…get me out of here’, complete with exotic themed snacks. The tasting afternoon was hosted by the home’s newest Duke of Edinburgh volunteer, Olly, and Head of Activities, Kat Colangelo.

Paula Melerski, General Manager at Hickathrift House said: “We’ve all had a brilliant day learning about all the wonderful things to see and do down under. Residents were able to reminisce about shared memories and previous trips to Oz as well as share stories of relatives in Australia. It has made us all long for some sunshine and a trip to the beach! It was lovely for staff, residents and volunteers to join in the games. We all had great fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audrey, a 100-year-old resident at Hickathrift House commented: “I have always wanted to go to Australia so this was the next best thing, we visited all kinds of wonderful places and I especially enjoyed the bush tucker trial tasting session. Unfortunately, I got anchovies, but it’s been a brilliant day!”

Hickathrift House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hickathrift House provides residential care and dementia care for 53 residents from respite care to long term stays.