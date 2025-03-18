Local care home enjoys springtime sing-a-long with voice coach Dan Cooper

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 18th Mar 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 16:45 BST

Staff and residents at the Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech were treated to a fun-packed hour in the company of choir leader and vocal coach to the stars, Dan Cooper, who taught them to sing two feel-good songs to put a spring in their step: ‘Dancing Queen’ by Abba and ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand’ by The Beatles.

In partnership with Biiah, Dan delivers regular singing events through their virtual platform which encourages people to sing for their wellbeing.A professional choir leader and vocal coach with over 10 years’ experience, Dan runs a successful choir; Love Soul Choir, and is co-director of a children’s group; Sound Pop Academy. His choir has performed with Take That. He’s also worked on TV shows as a vocal coach including BBC’s 'Little Mix The Search' and is passionate about the positive impact that singing in a group has on wellbeing. Dan truly believes in the power of singing and wants more people to experience the joy it can bring.

Dan comments: “I have the best job in the world. I am never happier than when I am teaching people to sing and seeing how happy it makes them. It was an absolute privilege to spend the afternoon with the Barchester residents and teach them these fantastic songs.”

Bex Vernon, Resident Experience Coordinator for Barchester Healthcare, adds: “We are excited to work with super-talented people like Dan to bring a wide range of different experiences into our homes for all to enjoy, it was wonderful to see the joy on all of our residents’ faces as Dan taught them how to sing these feel-good songs.

Colleagues and residents dancing to the sounds of Abba and the Beatles
Colleagues and residents dancing to the sounds of Abba and the Beatles

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities,” Bex added.

General Manager, Meg Jones says: “Our residents absolutely loved their springtime singing session with Dan, it was so uplifting. We all love a good singalong and it was great to get Dan’s hints and tips on how we can improve our technique. We loved his energy and positivity!”

