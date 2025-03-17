Local care home enjoys a visit from Flag of the Fens

Staff and residents at Hickathrift House Care Home in Marshland St James, Wisbech, welcomed James Bowman, creator of the Fens Flag for an educational talk on the history of the flag and its traction to becoming the official flag of the Fens.

Residents and staff all gathered for James to share his knowledge on the Fens and his passion for the Fen’s Flag. The flag was first designed in 2016, with the colours royal blue, to represent the waterways, custard yellow to represent agricultural prosperity and the Fen tiger. The campaign to make the flag official began in 2018 and is supported by many local businesses who display the flag proudly. Residents were fascinated to learn more about their local area as well as the flag, with many asking questions as to where the flags are displayed and how to make it the official flag of the Fens.

General Manager of the home, Paula Melerski said: “This has been very educational for all of us. Both residents and staff have thoroughly enjoyed learning more about the Fens and the importance of the flag. At our monthly speaker events we welcome any opportunities to learn about the area and the passions of locals”.

Barrie, Resident Ambassador of Hickathrift said, “I have always been curious about the local area, not growing up around here I feel I missed out on my education of the Fens. I am so glad I have been able to learn more about the place I have been able to call my home for the last few years and feel very proud to support James and the flag”.

Hickathrift House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hickathrift House provides residential care and dementia care for 54 residents from respite care to long term stays.