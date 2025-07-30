Local care home embraces 'National Cheesecake Day'

Colleagues and residents at Barchester’s Braeburn Lodge care home in Deeping St James had a fantastic time celebrating National Cheesecake Day on July 30, a brilliant excuse to sample lots of delicious treats.

Overseen by head chef Marcin, staff and residents experimented with many different types of toppings and flavour combinations, from the exotic, to the alcoholic, and back to the traditional - today has certainly been a veritable cheesecake-fest!

General Manager, Jane Lee, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Cheesecake Day, the eyes of the staff lit up too! Who doesn’t love cheesecake? We have all had a great time trying out new recipes and different flavours and ingredients, we’ll be applying for Bake Off next!”

Gill, a resident said: “I absolutely love cheesecake! It is just so yummy! We have had loads to sample today with all kinds of different flavours and toppings. They have all been truly delicious!”