Local care home celebrates the King’s official birthday

Head Chef, Michael Angeles, created a special birthday cake for the occasion

Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham marked the King’s official birthday on June 15th in style with a right royal tea party.

Head chef Michael Angeles whipped up a tasty selection of freshly-baked biscuits, pastries and cakes for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea. Residents took part in a variety of royal–themed events including watching the Trooping of the Colour parade, singing songs and taking part in some ‘royal-themed’ dancing.

Geanina Tinca, General Manager at Hilton Park Care Home said: “Our residents love a party and they love the King so they all enjoyed the tea and cakes and watching the Trooping of the Colour parade to mark the King’s official birthday. Lots of our residents have made cards and written to the King which is a lovely way to wish our monarch many happy returns. We have had residents that have had their 100th birthday at Hilton Park and they were delighted to receive their telegrams from the King, so it is always nice to acknowledge his birthday too.”

Hilton Park residents enjoying the live music during the birthday party for the King

