Liam follows in his father’s footsteps to become site manager in construction industry

A former building inspector has been appointed as site manager at Bellway’s Elder Brook development in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Roberston, who worked for the National House Building Council for five years, has been promoted from assistant site manager to site manager at the 128-home site, being built on land which was formerly part of the East of England Showground, off Oundle Road.

The 40-year-old, who lives in Peterborough, joined Bellway Eastern Counties in 2022 after a year as an assistant site manager at another construction company and, before that, five years as a building inspector with the NHBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam said: “I joined Bellway as an assistant site manager at Stilton Gate but after six months transferred to Elder Brook. There I was able to work alongside the then senior site manager Asa Swain. Construction work had only just started at the site so it was good to be there from what was effectively, the start.

Liam Robertson, who has been promoted to site manager at Bellway’s Elder Brook development in Peterborough

“It was very instructive for me to be able to learn from Asa, who was incredibly generous by passing on his knowledge and always finding time to answer any questions I had about processes and possible solutions of how to deal with issues that had arisen.

“Having been a building inspector for the NHBC I have seen the site operation from a completely different perspective, including judging site managers for the Pride in the Job Awards, which involves looking at key areas including consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications and technical expertise.

“That knowledge helps inform the decisions I make in my day-to-day running of Elder Brook and gives me a better understanding of how to manage a site successfully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the years, I had assessed a number of Bellway sites for the NHBC so knew that I was joining a housebuilder that produced sites adhering to the highest standards.”

Liam began his career in construction at the age of 16 after leaving school with four GCSEs.

“All I wanted to do was work in the building trade,” he said. “My dad was a site manager with a construction company and I was able to get on an apprenticeship and train as a carpenter. I wanted to do what he did but I was happy to be paid to get a trade.”

Liam qualified as a carpenter and worked on the job for nine years until a diagnosis of hip dysplasia saw him undergo surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I had a lot of rehabilitation after the surgery and was told there was no way I could go back to the job as a carpenter as it was just too physically demanding. I still loved the construction industry so when I got fit enough to work again, I trained to be a building inspector with the NHBC.

“I was fascinated by the technical aspects of the job and enjoyed being back in the building industry. I got to visit sites as part of my job but, after five years, I got a hankering to be back on site five days a week as part of the site team.

“So, I applied for and landed a job as an assistant site manager with a construction company and after a spell with them, made the move to Bellway in 2022. Taking the job at Bellway is one of the best decisions I have ever made as it is a great company to work for.

“Bellway is a company that really has a family feel to it, which is only reinforced by the fact that my dad, George, who is still working, is now a senior site manager with Bellway Essex, currently overseeing operations at Springstead Village near Cambridge. He has just won his sixth NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award and has previously won a Seal of Excellence so is someone I can turn to for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a real culture of support and encouragement at Bellway and I have benefited from lots of help from our Construction Manager Jamie Wright and our Construction Director Dean Takkou, who have made themselves available whenever I have needed advice. My aims are to produce an excellent site, to deliver top-quality homes for our customers and to one day win a NHBC Quality Award.”

Mia Roussos, Sales Directorat Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “Since he joined us three years ago, Liam has proved himself to be totally committed to the job and a very capable team leader. We have no doubt that his enthusiasm, hard work and attention to detail will inspire his colleagues and drive the standards which will produce a site of exceptional quality at Elder Brook.”

For more information about careers at Bellway visit https://www.bellwaycareers.co.uk/.

Details about Bellway’s new homes at Elder Brook are available at https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/eastern-counties/elder-brook.