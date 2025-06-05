‘Knowing that you have helped is so rewarding’: Meet the dog lover who is making a difference this Volunteers’ Week

Amanda at Dogs Trust Snetterton.

Dogs Trust Snetterton is marking Volunteers’ Week (2 - 8 June) by celebrating the incredible impact of its volunteers, and appealing for others to get involved.

Every year, Volunteers’ Week enables the charity to shine a spotlight on the vital role volunteers play and to say thank you to those hard-working individuals. Dogs Trust currently has 3,800 volunteers and 622 foster carers supporting its work in a wide variety of different roles. From caring for dogs in rehoming centres to helping in charity shops and providing foster homes for dogs in need, there’s something for every dog lover to get involved with.

Dogs Trust welcomes volunteers from all walks of life - anyone over 18 years old with a positive attitude and a love for dogs would be a great fit. Whether fresh out of college, working part-time, or enjoying retirement, there’s a role at Dogs Trust. No previous experience is required.

One of the incredible volunteers at Dogs Trust Snetterton is Amanda Goddard, a Canine Assistant Volunteer. She says, “I like volunteering because I get to spend time with the Dogs! I’ve learnt so much and every shift they make me smile and laugh out loud!

“Building a relationship with the dogs, like my favourite Dennis, is really rewarding, as you can see how far they come, how they overcome their nerves, grow in confidence and how much more settled they become over time with dedicated training and care.

“When volunteering, every day is different, and it is great to spend time with the team and catch up with everyone. You really do feel part of the team and know that you are making a bit of difference, which can go so far. Knowing that you have helped dogs find their forever homes is really rewarding, and I would recommend volunteering to everyone.”

Volunteering is a great way to meet people, learn new skills and give something back all while making a genuine difference to the lives of dogs in need.

To find out more information, view details of current vacancies or to apply to be a volunteer at Dogs Trust, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/volunteering.