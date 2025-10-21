It’s snow joke for Sue Ryder fundraisers as they prepare for Arctic Trek

Next March, a team of four women from Whittlesey will be ‘brrraving’ sub-zero temperatures as they take on a five-day arctic challenge to raise money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Nicknamed ‘Whittlesey’s Arctic Angels’, the group will trek, snowshoe, ski, and husky sledge through the snowy landscapes of Hossa National Park in Finland, where temperatures can plummet to -20°C. Along the way, they’ll sleep in remote log cabins, enjoy traditional Finnish saunas, and, if they’re lucky, witness the magical Northern Lights.

Annette Mawby (44), who works as a Community Fundraiser for the Peterborough-based Sue Ryder Hospice will be joined on the trip of a lifetime by friends Sarah Andrew (50), Victoria Marshall, (39) and sister-in-law, Ashlea Mawby (37).

For Annette, the trek is both a personal challenge and a chance to shine a light on the vital work of Sue Ryder.

The keen Sue Ryder fundraisers are looking forward to their epic arctic trek next year.

“This is more than just a fundraiser - it’s a personal challenge, a bonding experience, and a chance to support a cause close to all our hearts,” said Annette.

Sarah, an Emergency Medical Technician and massage therapist, shares a deep personal connection to the charity.

“Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is a fantastic place,” she said. “One of my very dear friends received incredible care there before she sadly passed away from bowel cancer in her 40s. I’ve fundraised for them before, and this challenge is another way to give back.”

She added, “Fundraising for Sue Ryder is my main motivation, but it’s also about doing something extraordinary together. We’re not just trekking through the Arctic - we’re building friendships, pushing boundaries, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

Whittlesey's Arctic Angels have been busy fundraising ahead of their arctic challenge

The Arctic Angels are embracing teamwork to tackle both the physical and fundraising challenges ahead.

“Everyone brings something different to the team,” Sarah explained. “Annette’s got her fundraising head on, I’m quite persuasive and don’t mind asking for things, Ash is our publicity expert, and Victoria is the decorating queen of the western world! We give her the ideas, and she creates the magic.”

Annette agrees: “Doing things as a group is really helpful. Fundraising can feel daunting, but we support each other. Everyone’s got a different skill, and together we’re a really strong team.”

The team has already raised an impressive £7268 through a variety of fundraising activities - from car boot sales and bake-offs to online auctions and massage-a-thons. Two major events are still to come: a glamorous Winter Ball on Saturday 29 November and a festive wreath-making workshop on 3 and 4 December.

Their journey - both in fundraising and across Finland’s frozen wilderness – will help raise vital funds to support Sue Ryder’s expert end-of-life care.

“Our plan is to have all the fundraising done by December,” said Annette. “Then we’ll focus on training and preparing for the trek.”

For Sarah, the appeal lies in the unknown: “It’s a life-changing experience. To do something completely out of your comfort zone in such a spectacular environment - it really will be a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

“I’m really looking forward to the utter peace and nothingness and experiencing life in an untouched part of the world with no light pollution – I think it will be mesmerising.”

Annette, who admits she “hates the cold,” sees the trek as a personal challenge: “I’ve never done snowshoeing or sledging - it’s something I wouldn’t normally get to do. It’s such a good reason to push myself and share my story. I’ve done treks and walks, but no one’s seen me go to Finland!

“I want to inspire others to step outside of their comfort zone and do something incredible for such a worthwhile charity.”

To support The Arctic Angels’ trek and help Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice continue providing expert care, visit their JustGiving page: Whittlesey's Artic Angels is fundraising for Sue Ryder

To sign up for the Sue Ryder Arctic Adventure, visit www.sueryder.org/get-involved/fundraise-for-us/events/sue-ryder-arctic-adventure

To find out more about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/thorpehall