'It's just been one nightmare after another' - safety concerns as former Peterborough pub demolished

For the last two weeks, the pub, which is located on Hallfields Lane, has been demolished and the rubble removed as part of the the first stage or plans to replace the building with a development of 15 new homes. Asha Homes saw their plans approved in 2023.

The pub itself closed in 2014 and has been reports of vandalism and anti-social behaviour - including being set on fire in an arson attack in 2020 - ever since as it sat boarded up and derelict.

The building has now been fully demolished but local councillors in the Gunthorpe and Paston and Walton wards have been left far from happy about the process.

Concerns include a lack of safety equipment being worn on the site, initially insufficient safety fencing that could be climbed and was blown into the road as well as a large amount of dust being sent into the surrounding area.

There have been concerns about the potential presence of asbestos but the Peterborough Telegraph has not been able to confirm this at this stage.

Several issues have been reported to the Health and Safety Executive, which has confirmed that it is looking into the matter.

A spokesperson told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We have received several concerns about this site and are making enquiries.”

A joint-response to the issues has been put together by the ward councillors for both Gunthorpe as well as the neighbouring Paston and Walton.

Gunthorpe ward councillor Cllr Sandra Bond said: “We have been very concerned about the building site for the last two weeks.

"We were concerned at that the fencing wasn’t secure and this was blown over onto the footpath on Sunday. My colleagues and I had to go out to do a risk assessment on that and the following day we had another sign fall onto Pennine Way so I ended up going down there to direct traffic on a very bust morning as the footpath and part of the road was blocked.

“We have also had to go down and clean obscene graffiti from the fencing, I was down there just a day before going on holiday.

“There did not look to be many safety measures and site and I was concerned about the local children, who have been climbing into the site.

“When the site was being cleared, there was so much dust. Residents couldn’t open their windows, there was dust flying everywhere. It’s just been one nightmare after another. The equipment on the playing fields will have to be washed down, there is the nursery not far away and a community building nearby.

"I feel so sorry for our residents. This situation is very frustrating. We want the very best for our residents and they should not have to put up with this.”

Paston and Walton ward councillor Alex Rafiq added: “I would strongly urge residents to not get to close to the site and also warn their children.

"My son was playing on the park next it a few days back so I am also really concerned as a parent as well as a local councillor.”

Peterborough City Council has confirmed that fficers from the Environmental Health, Licensing & Trading Standards team completed a site visit on Tuesday (June 25) but did not witness excessive dust.

There are currently no open enforcement cases relating to the development taking place on site or alleged breaches of planning conditions.

The Peterborough Telegraph has reached out to the landowners for comment.

