Independent Monitoring Boards

IMB

Inside every prison, immigration removal centre and short-term holding facility there is an Independent Monitoring Board (IMB)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IMBs are made up of over a thousand unpaid volunteers operating in every prison in England and Wales, and every immigration detention facility across the UK.

IMB members are the eyes and ears of the public, appointed by ministers to perform a vital task: independent monitoring of prisons and immigration detention.

We are currently recruiting to the Board at HMP Peterborough, HMP Littlehey and HMP Whitemoor. This campaign closes on 15th April 2025. Please visit the IMB website to apply imb.org.uk