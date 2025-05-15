‘I didn’t know where to start’: A quarter of adults in Cambridge lost in the mental health crisis

A new mental health study released for Mental Health Awareness Week has exposed the grim reality facing people in Cambridge, revealing that thousands are struggling to access the care they need, with many left confused, disillusioned, or prescribed antidepressants instead of being offered therapeutic support.

The research, commissioned by mental health platform Finbogo, found that nearly than 1 in 2 people have sought mental health support in the past five years. However, a worrying 29% admitted they didn't know where to start, and nearly 1 in 3 (30%) said the NHS support they received did not meet their needs.

With 41% of people saying it was difficult to access mental health support through the NHS and 47% citing long waiting times as a major barrier, the strain on the public healthcare system is becoming too much for many to bear.

“This is a silent crisis, and Cambridge is not immune,” says Henry Anderson, co-founder of Finbogo.

"Too many people in Cambridge are being left in limbo, either waiting months for help or being handed medication instead of real, personalised support. That’s why we built Finbogo — to connect people directly with therapists they can trust.”

One of those therapists is Mahin Hamidi, a British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) member. She calls on Cambridge residents to stop suffering in silence and seek professional help — the right kind of help — without delay.

“I’ve seen so many people in Cambridge stuck in long NHS queues or simply given antidepressants as a quick fix,” says Hamidi, founder of private practice Hamidi Healing.

Therapy is not one-size-fits-all. The first step is finding a therapist who truly understands your needs.”

Hamidi, who also volunteers at a local mental health charity and has supported clients with trauma, grief, neurodiversity, addiction, anxiety, and abuse, says many people still don’t realise there are accessible, affordable routes into private therapy — and urges them not to wait until they reach breaking point.

"You wouldn't ignore a physical health issue, and mental health is no different. Whether you're facing loss, burnout, or deeper trauma, the right therapist can change your life. But you have to take that first step.”

The research also shows a clear shift in public confidence in NHS mental health services: only 18% of people would choose NHS care over private therapy if cost wasn't an issue, and 28% say they find it frustrating and confusing to choose a therapist.

“Finbogo is here to support the NHS, not compete with it,” adds Anderson.

"But while the NHS struggles to meet soaring demand, we can give people in Cambridge the clarity and connection they need to access timely, effective support.”

