Housekeeper receives 25 year Long Service Award at The Cedars Care Home

A housekeeper at The Cedars Care Home in Bourne has received a prestigious twenty-five Year Service Award in celebration of working at the home for twenty-five years.

Kate Sandall started at The Cedars in November 1999 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Kate has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Rebecca Aldred, Senior General Manager of The Cedars Care Home said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating twenty-five years of loyal service with Kate. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at The Cedars Care Home when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Kate!”

The Cedars Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. The Cedars Care Home provides residential, nursing and dementia care for 56 residents from respite care to long term stays.

To find out more about life at Cedars Bourne please visit our website www.barchester.com/home/The-Cedars-Bourne-care-home or get in touch with our friendly team on 01778 421555