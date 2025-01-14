Host the Roast at Cherry Hinton Care Home

Host the Roast

Cherry Hinton Care Home recently organized a heartwarming event as part of its anti-loneliness campaign aimed at supporting the local Cambridge community.

The event, titled "Host the Roast," brought together nine individuals from the local area for a special Sunday roast filled with meaningful conversations, delicious food, and engaging activities.

The care home created a welcoming environment where guests enjoyed not only a hearty meal but also the company of others, fostering a sense of connection and community. Attendees participated in care home activities, making new memories while sharing stories and laughter with residents and staff alike.

This initiative exemplifies Cherry Hinton Care Home’s commitment to improving lives by addressing social isolation. By opening its doors to the local community, the care home created a space for friendship, connection, and joy—a true testament to the power of coming together over a shared meal.