Hospice volunteer encourages others to give back and help the charity continue providing support

“By giving my time at charity events I know that I am doing my bit to ensure that other people can have the same kind of care from Sue Ryder my family and I had.”

Shares Sue Matson from Peterborough who started as a fundraising volunteer for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice fourteen years ago after the team provided end-of-life care for her younger sister Alison.

Sue helps out at a variety of the charity’s fundraisers, as well at Sue Ryder’s special winter remembrance event, Celebrate a Life. With a whole host of events planned throughout the year, she is encouraging others to get involved and join her as part of the volunteering team, giving back to charity, and helping to raise vital funds to support Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement support services.

Sue said: “My little sister was cared for at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in 2009. She was only 40 with a loving husband and two little boys. The hospice team was able to take the fear away from the boys, and as a family, we were given the time to make treasured memories.

Sue Matson pictured in action in her volunteering role for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

“They were just amazing so that’s when I started supporting the hospice, and my Aunt Jean and I decided to become part of the volunteer fundraising team with our family’s support.

“Having that personal knowledge of why Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is so special it’s easy to connect with people when they tell you their own experience. While working on a tombola, bucket collecting or just giving out leaflets people want to share their story, so we make sure there is enough people to listen and chat, ensuring they always leave us with a smile on their face knowing their loved one had been looked after.

“People also say they would like to help Sue Ryder but don’t have any money, not realising you can also give by being a volunteer, taking books and clothing to the Sue Ryder shops, or even leaving a gift in your will,” Sue added.

Sue’s Aunt Jean continued to volunteer alongside her up until her death in November 2022.

When asked what she would say to people thinking about volunteering, Sue said:

“I would absolutely recommend becoming a volunteer for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, and being a fundraising volunteer like me is so much fun. There are so many different roles from cheering people on at charity races to marshalling at flagship events like Sue Ryder Starlight Hike, as well as speaking to schools and groups about the fantastic work the charity does, and so much more!”

“For me, there isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t still think about Alison, but by giving my time at charity events, I know that I am doing my bit to ensure that other people can have the same kind of care from Sue Ryder as we had,” she added.

Sue Ryder is looking for fundraising volunteers of all ages and from all backgrounds so that they can continue to be there when it matters. There are volunteering roles that cover various times of the day including weekdays and weekends too, so that people can work helping around their other commitments.