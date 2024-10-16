Homebuilder raises more than £7,000 for armed forces charity with golf

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than £7,000 was raised to help service personnel, veterans and their families at a charity golf day organised by homebuilder Vistry Group, Britain’s biggest housebuilder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vistry has chosen SSAFA the Armed Forces charity as its fundraising cause for the year and the East Anglia region of the company, which is based in Peterborough, arranged the event at Greetham Valley Golf Club in Rutland on Tuesday 24 September.

The day was attended by 80 players, made up of staff and subcontractors who work across the region. Branch chair for SSAFA East Midlands Jim Evans also attended the fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim said: “The incredible and continued commitment to SSAFA and our Armed Forces community that everyone at the Vistry Group has demonstrated this year is simply outstanding.

Golf photo by Will Porada on Unsplash

“Because of their continued support at events like this golf day and so many others, the Forces family will have the committed, practical, financial, and emotional support they deserve, whenever and wherever they need us. For this, we cannot thank everyone at Vistry enough.”

Andy Pearce, construction director for Vistry East Anglia, said: “We had a great day on the golf course, and it was very enjoyable to get together with the people we work alongside every day to take part in a day of sport while supporting a good cause. I’d like to thank everyone who helped to make it so successful.

“And it was good to welcome Jim Evans from SSAFA to our event so that we could find out more about the charity’s work on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were proud to hand over thousands of pounds to SSAFA and we know that the money will make a big difference to the people who will be helped as a result.”

The event raised £7,100, which included donations, a raffle and an auction. The golf competition was followed by a dinner and prize giving in the Rutland Suite at the golf club.

x