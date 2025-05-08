Hickathrift House Care Home Celebrates the 80th Anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hickathrift House Care Home in Marshland St James marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in style by throwing a 1940s party to remember, a trip to a local VE Day exhibition and a themed dining experience.

The home was decorated in red, white and blue and residents and staff dressed up in their 1940s-inspired glad rags and enjoyed an afternoon of big band music and dancing.

Residents were also treated to an hour in the fascinating company of historian Pippa Catterall as she examined the importance of this historic day. For the event, Head chef Nikki Groves whipped up delicious fresh scones for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea. During the events, residents reminisced about their memories of VE Day. Joan shared stories of walking down the street and can still hear the roar from everyone cheering as vibrant as it was 80 years ago. Kath vividly told staff of the tea party she had in Bristol with everyone on her street, while Dorothy recalled being in London and every person was shoulder to shoulder. Residents and staff also spoke about those relatives lost in the war and took a 2-minute silence to remember and honour their sacrifices.

Paula Melerski, General Manager at Hickathrift House Care Home said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”

Peter, resident at Hickathrift House Care Home said: “It is such an important day. It has been wonderful to reminisce and to celebrate with all the staff and residents here! Thank you for taking me to the exhibition to learn about those local heroes, it has been emotional but it’s important”.

Hickathrift House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hickathrift House provides residential care and dementia care for 54 residents from respite care to long term stays.