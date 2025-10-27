Hampton slimming expert wins community impact award for helping local people lose 1621st in a year!

A Slimming World Consultant from Peterbrough has been recognised with a Community Impact Award for their amazing work supporting people in Hampton to live happier, healthier lives.

Scott Smith, 56, who runs the Hampton Slimming World groups at CSK Church Hampton every week, was presented with the award at a prestigious celebration day at the company’s Derbyshire Head Office.

Scott has helped 132 of his members to reach their target weights, a goal each member chooses for themselves, over the past year, with many more close to doing the same. He is hugely proud of the difference He makes within her local community.

Scott Smith - Slimming World's Community Impact Award Winner

He says: “Attending this event is an achievement for everyone in the Hampton groups – they’ve reached for the stars with their weight losses! Over the past year alone, they’ve shed an incredible total of 1621stone and drastically improved their health.”

Scott also achieved Slimming World’s Gold, Diamond and Gold Again Awards in in the last year. The win acknowledges him for running one of the best weight loss groups across the UK and Ireland.

He achieved this thanks to the number of people He supports each week around 450 members, the exceptional level of service He provides, and the incredible weight loss results He empowers his members to achieve.

Scott Was also Celebrated on the day for being one of the top 10 highest achieving Consultants in the company across the UK and Ireland of all time.

Scott and other high achieving weight loss experts were greeted on the day by some of the company’s directors and were given a behind-the-scenes tour of head office and heard about exciting developments happening within the business to further improve the organisation’s support to them and their members. Their biggest wins as Consultants were showcased and they enjoyed a delicious celebration lunch before having a photo taken to mark the occasion.

Scott says: “It was an absolute honour to be invited to the Slimming World Head Office for this celebration day. It was so special meeting other Consultants like me who are working across the UK and Ireland to support people to lose weight and improve their health. Hearing all of the amazing milestones we’d helped members to achieve was staggering and I felt so moved knowing me and my members are a part of it.”

Scott lost 8st with Slimming World himself before becoming a self-employed Consultant. He says: “ I’ve literally saved my life and changed it by losing the weight that I have, I’m at high risk of heart disease and have regular check ups and I’m pleased to say I have a low well managed cholesterol level of 4.3

I wasn’t sure if I would ever be able to get to where I so desperately wanted to be with my weight, or where to even start. I gave Slimming World a try after returning back from a holiday and the seat belt didn’t do up on the flight home and at the same time my father had stroke. I remember I was so nervous walking into my first group session, but I was met with such warmth and finally felt like I’d found a place where everyone just got it. With the support of my group, I lost weight while enjoying delicious, filling meals – I couldn’t believe it! Gradually, I even started to get more active and now I love getting out in the air and walking for miles. It’s incredible to think how far I’ve come, and I feel proud of myself every time I can go into any clothes shop now and find clothes off the peg that fit, no more having to order the larger sizes off line - which I never would have been able to do before.”

Scott’s weight loss journey inspired him to launch his own Slimming World group(s) in Hampton, to help people like himself to lose weight and improve their health. He has been running the Hampton groups for 14 years and is a full time consultant and area Team manager for Slimming World.

He says: “It’s so special running my own Slimming World groups and supporting my members with their weight loss. Seeing them reach each milestone and celebrating with them is the most incredible feeling. I truly believe I have the best, most rewarding, role in the world and this award makes it even more special.”

Scott welcomes anyone wanting to lose weight to his Hampton group – including anyone taking weight loss injections – for support to build healthy habits and keep the weight off long term.

He says: “When it comes to feeling unhappy with your weight, I really have been there too, so I completely get how tempting it can be to turn to solutions like weight loss injections that might appear easier and promise to be a quick fix. Sadly, there’s no magic spell for losing weight and, most importantly, keeping it off long term. It requires real change, to build lasting healthy habits around food, drink and activity and to address the deeper mindset shifts that are needed to support your weight loss long term. That’s why we are seeing people who are taking weight loss drugs join Slimming World groups, to get support that will help them maintain their weight loss long after the medication stops.”

Scott’s Hampton Slimming World group is held every Thursday 4.00,5.30&7.00pm Fridays 7.30,9.00, & 10.30 and Saturdays 7.30,9.00, & 10.30 at CSK Church Hampton To join pop along or for more information contact Scott on 07734 364138