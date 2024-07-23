Hampton Grove visit Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

By Daniel BakerContributor
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:35 BST
Residents from Hampton Grove care home in Peterborough were filled with joy during their visit to Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

Residents were able to see animals from all round the world in person, and had a chance to enjoy watching penguins being feed, tigers play fighting and the meerkats getting up to mischief.

Residents were able to spend the day at the zoo, and enjoyed a packed lunch and snacks provided by the homes hospitality team, and singing songs on the way home on the home’s minibus.

Ewa Drzewicka General Manager of Hampton Grove said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their day out at the zoo. Trips out in the homes mini bus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. The day was a lot of fun, residents were able to pet certain animals on the day which was quite therapeutic, and we had great weather for the outing.”

Hampton Grove residents watching PengiunsHampton Grove residents watching Pengiuns
Hampton Grove Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hampton Grove provides residential care and dementia care for 86 residents from respite care to long term stays.

