Great Cambourne retirees prove friendship is the key to happier, healthier lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Striking up friendships – or even maintaining existing ones - can be tricky, especially as you get older, resulting in loneliness. In fact, one study has revealed that almost 26 million UK adults said they feel lonely occasionally, sometimes, often, or always.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While making new friends in retirement can be a daunting prospect, two men who met at Cambourne’s newest retirement community have been joined at the hip ever since they met at McCarthy Stone’s Uplands Place development on the High Street in Cambourne.

Talking about their friendship, Michael Shaftoe, 78, and Dave Storer, 83, have shared their heartwarming story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s quite rare that it happens, but from the moment Michael and I met, we just clicked. We share the same outlook on life, which is why I think we get along so well,” says Dave, who moved to Uplands Place with his wife, Cynthia in October 2021.

(L-R) Michael Shaftoe, Jean Shaftoe, Dave Storer, Cynthia Storer

“People often say we’re two of a kind. I’m typically regarded as the more outspoken one, whereas Michael is the quieter of us two. However, there’s always plenty of banter between us.”

Michael, who moved to the retirement community with his wife, Jean in November 2021, says: “When we purchased our apartment at Uplands Place, the Sales Consultant said we should introduce ourselves to Dave and Cynthia, as they thought we’d get on well with us both enjoying motor-homing.

“We first bumped into them in the corridor when Jean and I had brought some of our belongings to drop off at our apartment. I could tell straight away that we were going to get along.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With plenty of opportunities to interact with like-minded individuals and participate in a range of social activities at Uplands Place - all an essential part of healthy ageing – Michael says: “Dave started a bowls group not long after moving in. The McCarthy Stone team at Uplands Place provided the equipment and we now play together twice a week with 20 or so other homeowners. It’s nice to do something active while being able to chat to our neighbours.”

Dave adds: “Michael gives me a hand with setting up and packing away the bowls equipment which is a huge help. Outside of bowls, there’s lots happening throughout the week at the development. On a Friday morning, we head over to the sky lounge for a coffee, then on a Sunday, we bring along our own drinks and sit in the bar. We also have craft mornings, as well as games and sports nights on the TV. We use any opportunity we can to get people together and out of their apartment, it’s great.

“A lot of the residents tend to organise activities themselves too, such as quizzes and film nights, along with regular lunches out. It’s a lot of fun as everyone is welcome.”

Research has found that investing in close relationships is associated with better health, happiness and wellbeing in adulthood. In another study, published in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences, it was reported that older adults who interreacted with people outside their usual circle of family and friends were more likely to be more active, feel more positive, and have fewer negative feelings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing his friendship with Michael, Dave comments: “Michael is supportive, reliable, and easy going, which is one of the many reasons why we get along as well as we do.”

Seconding this, Michael says: “Dave and I try to see the funny side of things and can always rely on one another for a good laugh. When we’re both at home, we tend to do most things together – I guess you could say we’re inseparable to a certain degree. I think what makes our friendship really tick is that we complement one another. For example, Dave is good at certain things, while I’m good at others.”

When they’re not winding each other up about football or playing bowls, Michael and Dave can often be found doing odd jobs for the other homeowners.

“Our neighbours call us the handymen. Every month, we do the metre readings and pop them on a card and deliver them to the homeowners, so they can submit it to the electricity company. They then return the card back to us ready for the following month.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes the residents will ask us to help them with tasks such as getting their broadband or TV to work properly. No matter the job, we’re happy to do our bit,” tells Michael.

“We have a lunch club at Uplands Place and every month we try a different venue, it’s definitely one of the highlights about living here,” notes Dave, who says he also likes the security that the development provides, along with its close proximity to a wealth of amenities.

For Michael, one of the biggest perks of living at Uplands Place is the ability to “lock and leave” his apartment to explore other parts of the UK in his motorhome. He says: “It gives Jean and I great peace of mind that when we’re away, our home is safe.”