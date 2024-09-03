Go by bus from Peterborough to Skegness for a free doughnut or extra large ice-cream this Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough residents have been encouraged to get the X12 bus service straight to Skegness this Sunday, for a free doughnut or upgraded large ice-cream to celebrate the best of the British seaside.

This month is the UK’s Catch the Bus Month and to celebrate, Lincolnshire County Council has arranged for sellers on Skegness Pier to give bus-travelers a free doughnut with every purchase of a coffee or tea, or a free upgrade to a large ice-cream. Just show your bus ticket to enjoy the treat!

Stagecoach East’s X12 Service offers return trips direct from Peterborough every Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday, all the way up to the end of October!

Buses leave Queensgate Bus Station in Peterborough at 09:45 and return from Skegness at 17:30. So, you'll have plenty of time to enjoy your day. Youth (under 19's and students with ID) and Concession fares are just £9; adult fares only £14 and a whole Group (4 people, up to 2 adults) can travel for just £35 return.

David Boden at the wheel

David Boden, Business Development Director at Stagecoach East, said: “Skegness is an award-winning, vibrant, family-friendly seaside resort, full of traditional attractions. The X12 bus service is a great value, environmentally-friendly and easy way to get to enjoy all the amusement arcades, quintessentially British seaside eateries such as fish and chip shops, candy-floss, ice-cream, doughnut stalls and much more.

“So, jump on board this weekend to enjoy an extra-special treat!”

Cllr Carl Macey added: "This is a great part of the Catch the Bus month scheme that is a lovely extra bonus for those wanting to come to Skegness. It's a real credit to the town that Skegness businesses are involved and I hope that this initiative encourages plenty of people to get on the bus and visit our town to enjoy everything that it has to offer."

Meanwhile, Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for transport at Lincolnshire County Council added: "This is a great addition to the bus improvements that we have helped put in place so far this year. Catch the Bus month is there to spread the message of just how easy and improved our local bus services now are, and what Lincolnshire has to offer to those who want to visit.

"It's great to see local businesses taking part and hopefully bringing more people into Skegness to enjoy the town and spend in the local community."