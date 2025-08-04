Gildenburgh Choir celebrates 70 years of singing

The choir with Musical Director Sarah Burstow and Accompanist David Wheeler

The Peterborough Gildenburgh Choir has celebrated its 70th Anniversary with a superb concert of music, most of which were favourite pieces sung during previous concerts over the last 7 decades and were chosen by choir members.

The programme began with Another Op’nin’, Another Show, written by Cole Porter and concluded with Sing Gently, a piece written by Eric Whitacre during the global pandemic. Members of the choir also demonstrated other skills including playing instruments, solo singing and reading poetry. Following the concert we had an excellent celebratory tea.

We are very grateful to our hardworking committee for the huge amount of work they put in organising such an enjoyable event. During the last 18 months we have been very fortunate to have Sarah Burston as our Musical Director and wish her well for the future. We were accompanied by David Wheeler who as always was excellent.

We now welcome our new Musical Director Sean Douglas who will be leading us from September. After our summer break we will be looking forward to our next concert which will be on 13th December at St Jude’s Church.

Our first meeting after the summer is on Monday 8th September when we will be delighted to welcome new members. If you would like to sing with a friendly community choir, please go on our website and use the contact button to find out more, or come along on Monday September 8th at 7.30 to St Andrews URC Church hall in Ledbury Road, Peterborough PE3 9RF where we will be delighted to meet you.

Previous singing experience or ability to read music is very welcome but not essential.