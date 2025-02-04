Fundraising group raises record-breaking £32,000 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

A group of fundraisers have shared their delight in surpassing all expectations by raising an impressive £32,000 from their 8th annual fair.

The Angel Committee came together to hold their Angel Fair event at Burghley House, with all funds going towards Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough. The event is a one-day lunch within the Burghley Christmas Fair. Guests enjoyed VIP parking, entry into the Christmas Fair, lunch with wine in the Old Kitchen and tea after extensive shopping.

Abigail Benson, from the Angel Fair Committee, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and support shown by our community. This record-breaking achievement of ours wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support of our sponsors. Their generosity will make a significant difference in the lives of those who rely on the invaluable services of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.”

“All of the money will go straight to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, the only specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough. The hospice supports people living with life-limiting conditions and their families, offering expert care and compassionate guidance during tough times.”

Abigail continued to thank their wonderful sponsors: Whitworths Bros Ltd and Morris Homes, as well as their supporting sponsors: The George Hotel at Stamford, Sloan Plumb Wood, Newlands Developments, Handlesbanken, Hambleton Bakery, Stamford Property Company Ltd, Peaches Events, and Progression Events.

Abigail added: “We’d also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Miranda Rock for graciously letting us use the historic Old Kitchen in Burghley House for this special event.”

Cheyenne Smith, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Angel Committee for coming together to organise the most successful Angel Fair yet, raising vital funds for Sue Ryder.

“This generous donation will go towards supporting people who need it the most to ensure no one faces death or grief alone. The continued dedication and fundraising efforts from our local supporters make a world of difference to the patients and families we serve.”

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, please visit www.sueryder.org/thorpe