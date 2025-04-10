Free home energy visits back for local residents

Home Energy Advisor, India, delivering vital free home energy visits.

Green Energy Switch is pleased to announce that the LEAP (Local Energy Advice Partnership) service will be fully reopening from 22nd April, bringing back free home energy visits to support households across Peterborough, Rutland, Fenland, and parts of South Cambridgeshire in reducing their energy usage and cutting down on bills.

Based in Ferry Meadows, Green Energy Switch deliver LEAP in partnership with Peterborough City Council, Rutland County Council, and South Cambridgeshire District Council. The service is designed to help households who may be at risk of, or already experiencing, fuel poverty.

With fuel poverty at an all-time high, Green Energy Switch are urging residents to take advantage of this free service. Last year alone, LEAP helped Peterborough residents save a combined total of £800,000. A testament to the real difference these visits can make.

During a home energy visit, the friendly, trained advisors sit down with residents to understand their energy usage and offer tailored advice and practical support. This includes checking energy tariffs to make sure residents are getting the best deal, assisting with switching suppliers if necessary, and reviewing things like boiler efficiency and water usage. Advisors can also help access fuel and water vouchers where available. If there are signs of damp or mould, they can help identify the type and offer advice on how to manage it, while also checking if the issue could be referred for further support through funded schemes.

Home Energy Advisor, India, reviewing a resident’s bills to help her save money.

As part of the home visit, advisors will install free energy-saving measures such as LED lightbulbs, draught excluders, and radiator panels which are simple but effective upgrades that help keep homes warmer and bills lower.

“We know with the weather starting to improve, heating might be the last thing on people’s minds right now,” says Emma Deaton, LEAP Manager at Green Energy Switch. “But that’s exactly why it’s the best time to book a visit and get the support in place. It makes sure you're not getting caught out when the cold weather returns and if our advisors do find any bigger issues in the home, we can help the residents get sorted early through advice and referrals onto other funded schemes, giving people one less thing to worry about when winter hits.”

The LEAP service also includes additional support such as:

Fuel debt advice

Tariff switching advice

Smart meter guidance

Smoke and carbon monoxide alarm checks

A referral to IncomeMax, to ensure households are claiming the benefits they’re entitled to

Eligibility for this service is broad. You could qualify if your household is on a means-tested benefit or your total income is below £31,000. There’s no cost to apply, and absolutely nothing to lose, only money and energy to save.

If you or someone you know could benefit, apply now via the Green Energy Switch website: www.greenenergyswitch.co.uk/home-energy

You’ll be contacted from 17th April to arrange a visit as soon as bookings reopen.