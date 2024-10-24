Free appliance scheme now available for households struggling with energy bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

LEAP, the free service delivered by Green Energy Switch, helps Peterborough residents reduce energy usage and save on bills by offering eligible households free advice and access to schemes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the cost-of-living crisis continues and energy prices soar, local company Green Energy Switch (GES) is stepping up to offer free support through LEAP, to residents in Peterborough who are struggling to manage their energy bills. They can provide reliable energy support, including assistance with white goods, tariff advice, free LED lightbulbs, energy advice, and referrals onto Income Max services.

The LEAP Appliance Scheme

The LEAP Appliance Scheme focuses on replacing old, inefficient white goods with modern, energy-efficient alternatives. The process is simple: if a resident has an appliance that’s over eight years old, LEAP can exchange it for a newer model that consumes less power. LEAP handles removal, disposal, and installation, ensuring a hassle-free upgrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme offers a variety of appliances including fridge freezers, under counter fridges/freezers, dehumidifiers, heated airers, and air fryers

These upgraded appliances are not just kinder to the environment—they can significantly reduce energy bills due to their lower energy consumption.

What Appliances Are Available?

The scheme offers a variety of appliances including:

· fridge freezers

· under counter fridges/freezers

· dehumidifiers

· heated airers

· air fryers

· heated blankets

*LEAP does not service gas appliances. All appliances are subject to availability.

Who Can Benefit?

Eligibility for the appliance scheme is similar to the broader LEAP program. To qualify, residents must be on a means-tested benefit or have a total household income of £31,000 or less.

How to Access the LEAP Appliance Scheme

To benefit from the appliance scheme, residents must first have a free home energy visit from a skilled home energy advisor. During this visit, the advisor will assess the current appliances and determine if the resident qualifies for a replacement.

All applications can be submitted directly through the GES website www.greenenergyswitch.co.uk/home-energy/