Forterra drives road safety home for the fourth year running

For the fourth year running, Northampton-based building products manufacturer Forterra once again provided an LGV lorry for the CarKraft safety event (22nd June 2025), where young drivers were taught the fundamentals of road safety at the Porsche Centre in Silverstone.

Organised by road safety group Northamptonshire Highways, CarKraft aims to reduce the number of avoidable road accidents in the wider Northamptonshire area. By educating new and learner drivers before they take to the roads, the event instils vital safety principles, helping to prevent bad habits from forming early.

CarKraft is typically attended by a broad range of drivers aged 17–30, though drivers of all ages are welcome. Attendees gain insight into road safety through hands-on demonstrations in a range of vehicles, from Porsches and Volvos to heavy goods vehicles like Forterra’s LGV.

At this event, the LGV was driven by Forterra’s Martin Birkenhead, an LGV mechanic, and Linden Richards, a HGV driver. The vehicle was used throughout the day to teach attendees about the importance of blind spot awareness and maintaining safe driving practices around large vehicles.

SGB-38795 Northamptonshire Highways Keith Millard (Centre) with Forterra's HGV driver Linden Richards (Left) and HGV Mechanic Martin Birkenhead (Right)

Keith Millard from Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance said, “We’re proud to be able to run these events for young drivers and grateful for the continued support of companies like Forterra. Our mission is to make Northamptonshire’s roads safer for everyone, and Forterra’s support plays an essential role in delivering these important messages.”

Rory Locker, Area Transport Manager at Forterra, said: “We’re pleased to continue our involvement with CarKraft for another year. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and events like this are essential in helping young people build awareness before they gain full independence on the road. It’s rewarding to know how engaged the attendees are and to know we’re making a difference.”

Forterra has supported the CarKraft initiative for several years. The company is also scheduled to take part in the two upcoming CarKraft events on 28th September and 26th October 2025.

For more information on Forterra, please visit www.forterra.co.uk.

For more information on CarKraft, please visit www.carkraft.info.