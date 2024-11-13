Former Chair of Governors at Abbey College recognised with volunteer award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Madeleine Jackson, who served as Chair of Governors at Abbey College for over 30 years, has been commended for her contributions with the ‘Hadge Yeandle Community Volunteer Award'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a fond farewell in summer, the former Chair was presented with the award for her exceptional dedication to Abbey College’s community on November 1.

The award was developed by Rotary in Ramsey in honour of one of its founding members, Henry Squire Yeandle, known as ‘Hadge’ by his friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He passed away last year, prompting the Rotary Club to set up an award in memory of his work and legacy.

Madeleine Jackson with her award, amongst other volunteers who were nominated.

The evening was a fitting tribute to her service, with more than 30 guests gathered to recognise nominations from volunteers in the wider community.

Lisa Williamson, the New Chair of Governors at Abbey College was among the attendees, and said: “I am delighted that Madeleine, our long-standing former Chair of Governors won the Hadge Yeandle Community Volunteer Award.

“We are very grateful for Madeleine’s tireless commitment to Abbey College. She has made a lasting impact on our school community, and this award is richly deserved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A panel of three independent judges were given the task of selecting the 2024 overall winner. They chose Madeleine, who, over three decades of voluntary service, has dedicated herself to ensure the young people of Ramsey and the wider catchment have had the best education possible.

Madeleine Jackson, Former Chair of Governors at Abbey College with the 'Hadge Yeandle Community Volunteer Award'.

Madeleine Jackson, Former Chair of Governors at Abbey College and receiver of the Hadge Yeandle Community Volunteer Award said: “I was both humbled and thrilled to have been nominated for the award alongside so many other very deserving people. To have won is truly amazing.

“Serving as a Governor for 31 years and Chair of Governors for 25 years has been a privilege. To be recognised in this way by my local community has been the most wonderful surprise. It is the greatest honour and I thank everyone, including the family of ‘Hedge’, for making this possible.”

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College said: “Madeleine’s dedication to our students and staff is inspiring. She has been an asset to the governing body and sets a high standard for us all.”