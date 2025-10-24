Fordham Care Home resident takes to the sky and fulfils lifelong dream

Hazel Johnson, a resident at Waterhouse Manor Care Home, Fordham, Cambridgeshire, has fulfilled her lifelong dream of flying a plane just days before celebrating her 84th birthday.

Hazel once served in the Royal Air Force (RAF) and has always had a passion for aviation. However, during her time of service, women were not permitted to fly or even work directly on aircraft - a disappointment that stayed with her throughout her life.

Whenever asked what experience she would most love to have, Hazel’s answer was always the same: “I want to fly a plane and feel what it’s like to take the controls!”

That wish finally came true thanks to the dedication of Waterhouse Manor Care Home’s Lifestyle Manager, Emma Tiley, who arranged for Hazel to take to the skies with Get Your Wings Flying School, based at Felthorpe Airfield near Norwich.

Hazel gets ready to take to the skies

Emma reached out to Adrian Gardener, the school’s Chief Flying Instructor and owner, who was more than happy to make Hazel’s dream a reality.

Hazel was joined on the day by her sister, Ruth Garth, who watched proudly as she achieved something she’d waited a lifetime to do.

Hazel said: “I really enjoyed it. I was expecting to feel nervous but the nerves didn’t come. I didn’t want to stop - I could have stayed there all day. The RAF wouldn’t let me fly, but today I have done it!”

Her sister Ruth added, “It was a beautiful day, just to see the happiness on Hazel’s face was incredible. Thank you for making this happen.”

Hazel in flight

Pilot Adrian Gardener shared: “At Get Your Wings Ltd, it was my privilege to help a remarkable lady in her 80s fulfil her lifelong dream of flying an aeroplane. Moments like these remind us why we fly.”

Lifestyle Manager Emma Tiley said: “From the moment I first heard Hazel’s dream to fly a plane, I knew I had to make it happen. Today has been truly magnificent, every detail was a joy to organise. Seeing Hazel’s excitement as she took to the skies was absolutely magical. I always tell people I have the most rewarding and special job, and today was the perfect reminder of just how extraordinary it can be.”

The experience was a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to achieve a dream.