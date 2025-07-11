Father-son duo push through heat to raise over £1,500 for children affected by domestic abuse

A father and son from Grafham have gone the extra mile -literally- walking their longest distance yet to raise crucial funds for children and families impacted by domestic abuse.

Andrew Duckworth, Head of Procurement at Bright Horizons, completed his third Ultra Challenge, a staggering 100km trek through the hills of the Peak District. His 19-year-old son, Thomas, joined him for part of the journey, as the pair set off from Bakewell to raise money for a new Bright Space in a domestic abuse refuge in Northampton.

The weekend brought sweltering conditions, with temperatures reaching an average of 27 degrees in Bakewell. Despite the heat, Thomas pushed through to the halfway mark-an impressive 53km. Andrew continued and completed the full 100km challenge in just 21 hours, finishing well under his 24-hour target.

“The support for our ultra challenge has been fantastic,” said Andrew. “This was our most ambitious walk yet, and to feel such incredible support from our community has been great. To experience this journey with my son by my side made it all the more special.”

From a fundraising perspective, Andrew and Thomas smashed their goal, raising over £1,500 (including Gift Aid), nearly triple their original £500 target.

“We knew we wanted to do this after my 60KM Jurassic Coast Trek last Year” said Andrew. “Thomas asked me, ‘It’s just a long walk, isn’t it?’ - but he quickly realised it’s much more than that.”

Andrew shared his top tip for fellow walkers: “Break it into 10km stretches in your head. And don’t underestimate the power of a fresh pair of socks every 10-15km!”

He’s also passionate about knowing exactly where the money is going. “That’s why I chose the Bright Horizons Foundation. I know these funds are going directly to a Bright Space, and it’s even a space I might be able to volunteer at.” The funds raised will support the garden area of a Bright Space in Northampton, helping to create a safe and nurturing outdoor environment for children who have experienced trauma.

Tracy, Bright Space Manager, added:

“We’re so proud of Andrew and Thomas - their achievement is so impressive, and their fundraising will make a real difference. Our Bright Spaces offer a vital sense of safety and comfort for vulnerable children during some of the most difficult moments in their lives. Support like this helps us create more of these nurturing environments for the families who need them most.”

There’s still time to donate: https://lnkd.in/eYvj8UEW