Family support charity receives helping hand from Cambridgeshire homebuilder
The charity was founded in 1982 by Dr Jon Pritchard and Professor James Malpas who saw first-hand families that were unable to stay near their sick children, with some sleeping in chairs or mattresses on the floor.
The donation was made as part of the Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.
Charlotte Webster, Corporate Partnerships Manager at The Sick Children’s Trust, said: “We were delighted and so grateful to hear we had been chosen to receive a donation by Barratt and David Wilson Homes. This generosity and belief in our mission will make a profound difference to families facing some of the toughest moments in their lives.
“Hundreds of children are diagnosed every day with serious illnesses or suffer terrible accidents that leave them fighting for their lives. Specialist care is often concentrated at large NHS hospitals that offer little to no accommodation to parents, siblings and loved ones. As a result, families encounter physical and financial challenges just to be by their child’s hospital bedside.
“We believe every family deserves a supportive and comforting environment during challenging times and our ten ‘Homes from Home’ based in London, Cambridge, Leeds, Sheffield and Newcastle support adults and young children in a total of 148 rooms a night, 365 days a year.
“We received a grant of £1,500 from Barratt and David Wilson Homes. It costs The Sick Children’s Trust £40 to support a family for just one night, so this funding will therefore help provide approximately 37 warm and comfortable nights for deserving families who so desperately need this practical and emotional support during their sick child’s hospital admission.”
Two of the charity’s locations are located in Cambridge, close to Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Darwin Green developments.
Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer The Sick Children’s Trust a donation to support the fantastic work it does.”
