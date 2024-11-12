Environmental charity ‘refreshes’ staff ahead of Carbon Literacy Action Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community and environmental charity Groundwork East is encouraging employees to continue to decrease their environmental impact on Carbon Literacy Action Day.

Carbon Literacy is “an awareness of the carbon costs and impacts of every day activities, and the ability and motivation to reduce emissions, on an individual, community and organisational basis”.

The fourth annual Carbon Literacy Action Day (CLAD)[1] is the largest climate education-and-action training day, taking place on Thursday 14th November 2024 – coinciding with COP29 - the UN Conference of the Parties and largest climate event of the year.

The Carbon Literacy Action Day is The Carbon Literacy Project’s[2] response to the annual climate COP conference, and is the first and largest mass training event of its kind, where learners from all walks of life, sectors, genders, ages and nations all around the world, will participate in and complete their days’ worth of Carbon Literacy training simultaneously, to become certified as Carbon Literate. As part of their training, learners make pledges to reduce their own carbon footprints, using their developed understanding of climate change to take action in both their personal and professional lives.

Community and environmental charity, Groundwork East, are looking inwardly to see what the organisation and its staff can do to act against climate change. Part of the organisation’s staff induction is to attend a Carbon Literacy course, this has resulted in 68 staff being certified as Carbon Literate since 2022. For Carbon Literacy Action Day, Groundwork East are running a refresher course which will focus on positive climate news from across the charity’s patch, the East of England. Staff will end the day by looking back at their original carbon reduction pledges to review their progress.

Emily Platt, Carbon Literacy Trainer, Groundwork East said: “We are really excited to be taking part in Carbon Literacy Action Day for the first time this year. As an environmental charity, it is important to us that our staff value the environment and do what they can to reduce their emissions. Life is busy, so it is easy for our individual climate action to take a back seat, we are hoping this refresher course brings the climate crisis into the forefront of our colleagues’ minds and inspires them to harness what they have learnt in their daily routines”

Dave Coleman, Co-Founder and Managing Director of The Carbon Literacy Project said: “Carbon Literacy is not about creating a future that is ‘slightly less bad than it could be’. It’s about creating a future that is secure, and inspiring, and actually better than the recent past. Carbon Literacy is a unique approach - not-for-profit, co-developed by a working group drawn from all sectors and audiences. It is scalable and adaptable, of immediate relevance as it is developed by the audiences receiving it, and tested and proven in use, by thousands of organisations, and tens of thousands of citizens, all acting in concert to deliver immediate solutions to the climate crisis, both now and in the future.”

To find out more about carbon literacy training you can visit the charity's website: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/east/what-we-do/carbon-literacy-groundwork-east/

1] The Carbon Literacy Action Day (CLAD) is an annual international mass climate action training day, aiming to see the largest number of learners across the world complete their Carbon Literacy training simultaneously in a single day.

[2] The Carbon Literacy Project (CLP) was created and founded in 2011 and launched publicly in November 2012.