English Wine Week at Werrington Lodge

By Tracie Gilbert
Contributor
Published 28th Jun 2025, 09:43 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 11:04 BST
In Line with English Wine Week, Werrington Lodge had a cheese and wine evening.

Members of the community, together with residents and family members, were invited to join us at the cheese and wine evening at Werrington Lodge Care Home.

This was to celebrate English wine week. Good community networking was had by one and all.

The conversations and wine flowed freely whilst enjoying a spread of different cheese and other delicious foods. Produced by our lovely kitchen staff.

We feel was a successful evening and thank you to all who attend. We will be doing this again as it brings the members of the community into our lovely home.

Glass of wine going down a treat

1. Contributed

Glass of wine going down a treat Photo: Werrington Lodge Care Home

Photo Sales
More guests enjoying the evening.

2. Contributed

More guests enjoying the evening. Photo: Werrington Lodge Care Home

Photo Sales
General Manager Nancy Simeon chatting to a guest from the community

3. Contributed

General Manager Nancy Simeon chatting to a guest from the community Photo: Werrington Lodge Care Home

Photo Sales
two of our guests enjoying the evening

4. Contributed

two of our guests enjoying the evening Photo: Werrington Lodge Care Home

Photo Sales
