English Wine Week at Werrington Lodge

Members of the community, together with residents and family members, were invited to join us at the cheese and wine evening at Werrington Lodge Care Home.

This was to celebrate English wine week. Good community networking was had by one and all.

The conversations and wine flowed freely whilst enjoying a spread of different cheese and other delicious foods. Produced by our lovely kitchen staff.

We feel was a successful evening and thank you to all who attend. We will be doing this again as it brings the members of the community into our lovely home.

Contributed Glass of wine going down a treat Photo: Werrington Lodge Care Home

Contributed More guests enjoying the evening. Photo: Werrington Lodge Care Home

Contributed General Manager Nancy Simeon chatting to a guest from the community Photo: Werrington Lodge Care Home