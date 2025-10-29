Elliot Avenue celebrates fifth consecutive ‘Good’ rating from CQC

The team at Elliot Avenue

A Peterborough service providing residential care for people with autism has been rated ‘Good’ overall for the fifth consecutive time, following an overwhelmingly positive report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

After an inspection between July 9 and September 10, Elliot Avenue, which is run by Lifeways, was awarded a ‘Good’ rating across all five areas assessed by the independent regulator.

The report highlighted that staff supported people safely and treated them with kindness and respect. Furthermore, despite the absence of a registered manager during the assessment, the management team was found to have good oversight of the service.

Karen Jones, Managing Director of Lifeways’ Residential Care division, said: “We’re thrilled with the outcome of Elliot Avenue’s latest CQC inspection.

“The team has gone above and beyond once again, working hard to support the people in our care to achieve their goals and helping to create a truly positive culture within the service.

“This report is a clear reflection of the exceptional care our staff provide, ensuring the people we support enjoy the best possible quality of life every day.”

Following its last inspection in 2021, the service was rated ‘Good’ in how safe, effective, caring and responsive it was. However, it was rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in how well-led it was. This has now been fully resolved, with all five areas now fully compliant.