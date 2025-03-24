Eight year-old violinist from Kimbolton School achieves distinction

An exceptionally talented young musician from Kimbolton Preparatory School, Cambridgeshire, has achieved a remarkable milestone, earning a Distinction in her Grade 7 Violin exam at just eight years old.

Year 4 pupil, Sarah Y., was born in London to Korean parents and began her musical journey at the age of four after being inspired by an animated character. Since then, she has demonstrated outstanding dedication to mastering the violin, balancing her studies and playtime with a rigorous practice schedule.

Sarah’s recent distinction, scoring an impressive 140 out of 150, is a testament to her skill, perseverance and passion for music. However, Sarah’s success extends far beyond exam results. In the past year alone, she has won multiple prestigious awards, including:

Junior Instrumental Challenge Cup for outstanding performance at Sutton Music Festival 2024

for outstanding performance at Sutton Music Festival 2024 1st Prize, Junior Concerto – Richmond Upon Thames Performing Arts Festival 2024

– Richmond Upon Thames Performing Arts Festival 2024 1st Prize – Geneva Junior Music International Competition 2023

– Geneva Junior Music International Competition 2023 1st Prize, Alan Hammond Memorial Cup – 89th Kingston Upon Thames Festival of the Performing Arts 2023

– 89th Kingston Upon Thames Festival of the Performing Arts 2023 1st Prize – 90th Sutton Music Festival 2023

– 90th Sutton Music Festival 2023 Michael Norton Recital Cup – Sutton Music Festival 2023

Sarah aspires to become a violinist who spreads warmth and joy through music. Her performances already display remarkable musical maturity, with an ability to convey deep emotion through her playing.

Head of Prep Music at Kimbolton Preparatory School, Mrs Helena McKillop, said: “Sarah’s achievements are extraordinary. To reach this level at such a young age requires great dedication and she has already established herself as a rising talent in the classical music world.

"Her distinction in the Grade 7 exam is not just a testament to her talent, but also a beacon of inspiration for other young musicians pursuing their dreams. Her musical journey is just beginning, but with her talent and determination, the future looks incredibly bright. We are very proud of Sarah and look forward to seeing her continued success.”

For more information about music at Kimbolton Preparatory School, visit: https://kimboltonschool.com/prep/beyond-the-classroom-prep/prep-music/

If you'd like to visit Kimbolton Prep School's upcoming open morning on Friday, 9 May, please register here: https://kimboltonschool.com/admissions/visit/