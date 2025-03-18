Eat what you see experience at local care home

Residents at Braeburn Lodge Care Home in Deeping St James joined the immersive dining experience trend where you can eat what you see on screen’ with an afternoon soiree enjoying the iconic movie, Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The growing trend provides a sensory experience where food and iconic film moments collide, transforming your day or night into an unforgettable adventure. What’s not to love about chocolate?

The residents were full of anticipation for the new experience, awaiting the sweet delights of the one and only famous chocolate factory. An eat what you see movie lets its audience enjoy the film while tasting delights from, or associated with what is showing on the screen. With such an iconic film there was sure to be a wide variety of sweets from painter sweets which turn your tongue blue, chocolate wrapped eggs for the golden egg laying goose, and of course for the famous chocolate river, we had a milk chocolate fountain. Everyone unwrapped their own special golden ticket and it was an afternoon full of laughter!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Lee, General Manager at Braeburn Lodge said: “We were all very much looking forward to this event as it was something new for us and created a social, interactive movie morning. It brought the residents together and they had such a fun time, I’m looking forward to seeing what film we do it for next.”

BHC

Gill, a resident at Braeburn Lodge commented: “it’s been a fabulous morning, I’ve never watched a film this way but I can’t wait to do it again, look at my blue tongue, the blue sweets were my favourite!”

Braeburn Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Braeburn Lodge provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.