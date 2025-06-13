Dogs are more than just companions: The impact of dogs this Loneliness Awareness Week

As the UK marks Loneliness Awareness Week (9 – 15 June), Dogs Trust Snetterton shares just how important dogs can be and the positive impact they have on our everyday lives, with 96% of people saying that owning a dog is good for their mental health.

For many people, dogs are more than just pets, they are friends, family and loyal companions who are a source of joy and support they may not be able to access elsewhere.

The number of over-50s experiencing loneliness is set to reach two million by 2025/6, and while owning a dog isn't a cure for loneliness, for many, it offers so much - comfort, routine, connection, and a platform to engage with the world around you. 89% of people say owning a dog it makes them more active, and over half saying it has reduced their social isolation.

Queenie the Labrador was given a second chance at happiness when Stephen Thompson rehomed her from Dogs Trust, but he had no idea how much she would transform his life. “As soon as I saw her, I knew Queenie was the girl for us! We were told that she was a stray who had been through a bad time recently and was a little shy, but we were more than happy to let her get to know us slowly with a few visits.

Queenie in her forever home.

”Before Queenie arrived, I didn't get out of the house much other than to jump in the car to the supermarket, and I would always find people avoiding me, probably due to my burly appearance.

“But Queenie has changed my life. She has given me a reason to leave the house, and her walks have helped me lose weight and find a new outlook on life. People are coming up to me to chat and ask about her, which has been a great way to find common ground with new people. She is a wonderful dog who has brought our whole family together and has made a huge impact on all of us.”

This Loneliness Awareness Week, Dogs Trust hopes that happy rehoming stories like Queenie's will help break down the stigma and encourage people to have open conversations about loneliness.

Are you interested in rehoming a dog? Dogs Trust Snetterton is open to the public Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4 pm. You don't need an appointment to visit, meet dogs looking for homes, get advice or apply to adopt. As every dog is unique, finding the perfect match can take anything from a few weeks to several months. Dogs Trust will work with you to find the right dog for you, however long it takes.

To find out more about rehoming a dog with Dogs Trust or for more information about how Dogs Trust supports new dog owners, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/snetterton