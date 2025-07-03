Dental surgery staff get their teeth into fundraising in support of colleague living with MND

Dental surgery staff from across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are getting their teeth into some incredible fundraising challenges in honour of a colleague who has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

On 16 July, staff from 14 MyDentist practices across the region will be out in force to support Practice Manager Chris Cummings who is cycling 206 miles in one day to help raise money on behalf of the MND Association. The charity is a cause close to the hearts of everyone at MyDentist after their colleague, Simon Wellen was diagnosed with MND 18 months ago.

As part of the challenge Chris will be visiting all 14 MyDentist practices along the route including Huntingdon, Wisbech, Peterborough, St Neots, Cambridge, St Ives, Kings Lynn and Warboys.

Chris said: “I do a lot of cycling but I have never been this far in one day before so it will be a huge challenge.

Practice manager, Chris Cummings who will be cycling 206 miles across Cambridgeshire and Norfolk on 16 July to raise money on behalf of the MND Association.

“The roads around Cambridgeshire and the Fens are largely flat and exposed which makes the cycle even harder. They are very long and very straight, making it a mental challenge as much as a physical one.”

MND is a terminal, neurological disease which affects more than 5,000 people in the UK at any one time. The MND Association helps to improve care, support and information for people living with MND and their families while also funding ground-breaking research.

The MND Association’s Senior Corporate Partnerships Development Executive, Pete Collins, said their fundraising would make a huge difference in the fight against MND.

“We are so grateful to Chris and the whole team at MyDentist for joining the fight against MND with this incredible challenge.

“As well as helping to raise vital funds, which will help to fund support and vital research into MND, the team are also helping to raise awareness of this devastating disease.

“We wish Chris the very best of luck – the MND community is right behind him!”

Later in the year, the team will come together once again for the 10 Bridge Walk in London on October 15.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/team/mydentistpeterboroughcambs or to learn more about MND and the work of the MND Association visit www.mndassociation.org