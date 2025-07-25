Dental surgery colleagues show their support for Chris as he completes 206-mile cycle in 11 hours

A dental surgery practice manager who cycled for more than 11 hours and overcame a puncture to help raise vital funds and awareness of motor neurone disease (MND) has thanked the community for its support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the way, Chris stopped at all 14 mydentist practices along the route including Huntingdon, Wisbech, Peterborough, St Neots, Cambridge, St Ives, Kings Lynn and Warboys. At each stop he was cheered on by staff and served delicious snacks to help fuel him for the next stage of the journey.

So far, Chris has raised more than £2,000 on behalf of the MND Association, which supports people living with MND across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. More fundraising events are planned including the 10 Bridge Walk in London on October 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said: “I enjoy cycling. I ride often, and I maintain a good level of fitness. I cycle casually with friends, and I race distances usually of between 10-25 miles.

Chris Cummings meets staff during his 206-mile ride across the region

“We had a meeting in June, where we discussed any ideas we had to raise funds for MND. “One of my colleagues suggested I ride my bike for an event, to which I suggested I could perhaps ride around all of the practices in our area in one day, depending on the total distance.

“When I went home that evening, I checked a rough route which totalled more than 200 miles. I do maintain a good level of fitness, but the longest ride I'd done this year was 108 miles and I originally had no plans to match or surpass it. If I'm completely honest, I wasn't sure if I could make it 200 miles.

“With a rough pace in mind, I created a rough schedule for the day so I could plan my nutrition. I spent around an hour refining the route to try and ensure as safe a ride as possible. The other practice managers were happy to support me and told me to let them know what to have ready. I have read before that during an ultra-endurance event, comfort is a very important factor so I requested a mix of sausage rolls, samosas and cookies - not the diet of an athlete exactly but containing the nutrients I would need while being good comfort food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the end I stuck to the plan, and it all went well apart from a stop on the roadside at mile 160 to repair a puncture! The stops at each practice made the day really special. It was fantastic to see what they were all doing on the day to help raise funds and awareness of MND.”

The Association’s Senior Corporate Partnerships Executive Pete Collins said: “We are so grateful to Chris for taking part in this extraordinary event and for the teams at each practice who did so much to help raise awareness of MND on the day.

“They money raised will help us to support more people affected by MND while also investing in the research projects which give us the greatest hope of a world free from MND.”

You can still support Chris’ challenge by visiting www.justgiving.com/team/mydentistpeterboroughcambs. For more information about MND and the work of the MND Association visit www.mndassociation.org