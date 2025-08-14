Deepings care home invites community to Open Day

The Braeburn Lodge Care Home in Deeping St. James will be opening their doors to the local community for an a day of tea and freshly baked cakes on Saturday 30th August

Taking place between 10am and 4pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Jane Lee, General Manager at Braeburn Lodge says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Braeburn Lodge will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”