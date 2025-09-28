Dedicated Brampton care team celebrate awards shortlist

Committed team members at Huntingdon care home have been shortlisted for a prestigious care award recognising brilliance across the UK.

The team at Montague House Care Home, Keeling Lane, are delighted to have been shortlisted in the Great British Care Awards celebrating excellence across the social care sector.

The colleagues, including nurse, Chloe Hornby, Homemaker, Sangeetha Wijayabandara, housekeeper, Kashyapa Wijayabandara, receptionist, Megan Chamberlin and sous chef, Kara Tomlinson.

Montague House Home Manager Paula Yorkston Toy said she was proud of the achievement. She added: “We’re very proud of our work here in the Brampton community, and we have an extremely dedicated team.

Pictured, from left: Sangeetha Wijayabandara, Paul Yorkston, Kashyapa Wijayabandara, Megan Chamberlin

“It’s thrilling to have five of our team members shortlisted for these prestigious awards, we’ve had some happy tears.”

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout the UK paying tribute to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

The shortlisted team will face interviews with a judging panel on 11 September, ahead of the regional awards ceremony taking place on 31 October at MK Dons Stadium, Milton Keynes.

Paula added: “All our residents as well as the wider team will be cheering our wonderful colleagues on – we’re delighted.”