Lancaster Flypast over the celebrations

Crowland was filled with community spirit and patriotic pride as residents gathered for the Party in the Park for a VE80 Day Remembrance Celebration. The event was supported by Crowland Parish Council with team of volunteers joining forces to put the event together for the community.

The event drew crowds of all ages to celebrate both the vibrant heart of Crowland and to honour the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. The day was packed with entertainment, community camaraderie, and poignant tributes.

A stunning highlight of the day was the flypast of a Lancaster bomber, a powerful reminder of the bravery and sacrifice of those who served during World War II. The moment was met with awe and applause as the historic aircraft soared above the park.

Adding to the wartime atmosphere, local gentleman, John Munton gave a rousing and heartfelt performance as Winston Churchill, bringing the wartime leader’s words and presence to life in a moving tribute that captivated the audience.

Winston Churchill arriving

Music filled the park throughout the day, with lively performances by local bands including Back Two, Point Blank, and Irene’s Secret, who kept the energy high and the crowds dancing. Their sets brought a great mix of nostalgic tunes and modern hits, creating the perfect soundtrack for the day.

Families and friends came prepared with picnic blankets and hampers, while local food vendors offered a wide selection of delicious treats, ensuring no one went thirsty or hungry. Our local WI group joined forces with Crowland Cares to serve tea and homemade cakes. The combination of homemade spreads and local fare added to the warm, communal feel of the event.

This year’s Party in the Park was more than just a fun day out—it was a heartfelt remembrance and a celebration of unity, heritage, and local talent. Crowland once again proved that when the community comes together, it creates something truly special.