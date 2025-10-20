Construction of 30 new homes near Peterborough begins

Work has started on dozens of new affordable homes in a village near Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading housing provider Amplius is working with Burmor Construction to build 30 new homes on Thorney Road in Newborough.

The homes will be made available for Shared Ownership, Rent to Buy and social rent. The development is due to be completed in early 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Steele, Head of Development and Programme at Amplius, said: “This development will help meet the need for affordable housing in this area of Cambridgeshire and we’re delighted to see work getting underway.

Community Matters

“Our vision is to build 1,000 new homes a year to help tackle the housing crisis we face. We want to do this in the areas where this housing is needed most to enable more people to have a safe, quality and affordable home.

“We’ve got a good working relationship with Burmor Construction and I’m looking forward to continuing this as we work together to deliver these excellent new build homes.

“It’s going to be fascinating watching the development progress. I can’t wait for the homes to start to be completed and see our customers moving into their new homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homes at the site will be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom and have been part-funded via Homes England funding through Amplius’ strategic partnership with the Government’s housing and regeneration agency.

Colleagues from Amplius and Burmor Construction gather at the site on Thorney Road in Newborough, where 30 new homes will be built.

Luke Boekestyn, Director of Burmor Construction, said: “We’ve worked closely with Amplius to bring this site to fruition, so I’m delighted to see work getting underway.

“By working closely with Amplius, we’re able to deliver EPC-A rated homes which will benefit future occupiers and make the homes truly affordable by both design and delivery.”