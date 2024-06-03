Community support charity gifted £1,500 by Cambridgeshire homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough Salvation Army has received a £1,500 donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire to support its vital work.

The Salvation Army is a worldwide Christian church and registered charity which has been fighting against social inequality and transforming lives for over 150 years.

It aims to combat loneliness, isolation, financial debt, poverty, mental health, modern day slavery, and much more.

The Salvation Army in Peterborough expresses its faith through charitable action and by working at the heart of the community offering community activities such as lunch clubs, a day centre for the elderly, homeless drop-ins, free debt advice, coffee mornings.

The donation came as part of The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Rachel Dockerill, Community Centre Manager at Peterborough Salvation Army, said: “I was so happy when the email came through informing us that we would get the funds from Barratt and David Wilson Homes. The funds came through at a critical time for the local branch of The Salvation Army.

“The donation will help us with our community work, in particular food parcel provision for those in need of emergency help with food, and support for the homeless in Peterborough.

“Donations like these are wonderful. The local branch of the Salvation Army in Peterborough relies heavily on donations to keep its work going in the local area.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes, not only for its financial support but also for the support that a team gave. We had eight volunteers with us recently for a couple of days and they helped make up some of the 200 food parcels we give out at Christmas time to vulnerable individuals in the local area. The staff were enthusiastic and very efficient, and we hope they enjoyed their time with us.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Peterborough Salvation Army a donation to support the important work it does in the local community.”

To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website at Peterborough Salvation Army.