Community seminar to learn all about fraud and scams

The Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech will be welcoming Charlotte and Shannan from the local branch of Yorkshire Building Society, who will be holding a workshop to share key tips on how to avoid common financial scams and fraud.

A topical issue that often affects the elderly, the experts will demonstrate how to recognise a scam, and the correct way to respond and report them.

Following Charlotte and Shannon’s workshop, the home is delighted and privileged to also welcome a specialist cybercrime and fraud officer who will be on hand to speak with and answer further questions from the audience.

The talk will discuss how scams are disguised, and can occur in person, by phone, by post, by email, and even through social media. Guests will also share their own scamming experiences and recovery strategies.

General Manager of the home, Meg Jones said: “We know that scammers often target the elderly because they can be more trusting, and easy targets because they are not aware of all of the technology tricks that scammers often use.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming Yorkshire Building Society to make sure our residents as well as friends from within the community were better informed on scamming tricks, and to know that support is always here at Rose Lodge and at the Yorkshire Building Society as well as with the local police.”