Community rallies for Sue Ryder after Storm Amy halts Starlight Hike

'Team Tricia' carried out their own Starlight Hike in memory of their dear friend.

Staff at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough have been deeply moved by the outpouring of community support following the recent cancellation of their flagship Starlight Hike fundraiser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the setback, donations have poured in, with supporters contributing over £20,000 to the Peterborough-based charity.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough - a magical 5 or 10K starlit walk through Ferry Meadows - was cancelled due to dangerously high winds forecast as part of Storm Amy, to ensure the safety of all the participants and volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This marks the second consecutive year that extreme weather has forced the cancellation of the much-loved annual event, delivering a significant emotional and financial blow to the hospice, which had hoped to raise £41,000 to support its vital end-of-life care services.

In a heartwarming show of resilience, supporters - who were fully refunded their registration fees - were encouraged to complete their own personal Starlight Hikes in memory of loved ones, at a time and place that suited them. Many embraced the opportunity, turning disappointment into a powerful tribute and a meaningful way to support the local charity whose compassionate end-of-life care brings comfort to hundreds of families each year.

Among them was a determined group from the Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society (PODS), who chose to walk in memory of their beloved friend Tricia. A representative from ‘Team Tricia’ shared: “Although we were saddened by the difficult decision to cancel Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough last weekend, a large group of us from PODS will still be donning our rain macs, torches, and sparkly lights to honour our beautiful and brave friend Tricia.

“We plan to light up the route and sing our way through the 10k, raising vital funds for the incredible Sue Ryder team who cared for Tricia so compassionately in her final weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimee Cowling, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, has been touched by the public’s support: “Having to cancel our Starlight Hike last weekend was a real disappointment for everyone involved. But the kindness and generosity shown by the community in response has been truly overwhelming. I want to extend my deepest thanks to all those who donated so compassionately - your support means so much to us.

“While we missed the chance to walk together under the stars, it’s incredibly moving to know that so many of our supporters chose to honour their loved ones by taking part in their own Starlight Hikes. That spirit of remembrance and solidarity is what makes our community so special.”

Donations can be made at www.sueryder.org/SLHDonate