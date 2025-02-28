Clegg Construction hands over new Centre for Green Technology

Contractor Clegg Construction has handed over the new £13.5m Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College amid praise from operator Inspire Education Group.

The centre – a low-carbon project – will offer a curriculum that includes modern methods of construction, emerging construction technologies, alternative heat sources and electric vehicle technology.

During the course of the build, Clegg Construction has had a close relationship with the college and local community.

Ed Thomas, COO of Inspire Education Group, which runs the collage, said: “Clegg Construction has been a brilliant construction partner throughout this project. From the moment they came onboard they have worked in collaboration to deliver value engineering savings without impacting the quality of the build and have worked closely with our student body to provide learning opportunities and add value to the wider college. It’s been a pleasure to work with Clegg Construction to deliver this flagship project for IEG.”

The three-storey reinforced concrete frame green technology centre, built at the college’s main campus off Park Crescent in Peterborough, has been designed to prepare future generations for careers in sustainability and green technology.

Through the Centre for Green Technology, Peterborough College hopes to ensure that students possess all of the necessary skills to thrive in high-growth industries, while also developing a pipeline of new talent for green technology industries as they develop.

The 2,435 square metre facility will also provide additional capacity for student numbers.

MD of Clegg Construction Michael Sims said: “We are pleased to be handing over the exciting new Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College to Inspire Education Group.

“This project, which will make a real difference to the future, is the latest in a significant number of educational schemes that Clegg Construction has delivered.

“During our time at this busy, live site, Clegg Construction was committed to engaging with the college and its community, providing opportunities and support to students, and it is very encouraging to hear such positive feedback from the college.”

During the build, Clegg Construction hosted a student on a work experience placement, took part in the Open Doors 2024 event to allow behind-the-scenes tours of the development, and hosted visits for students, representatives from Peterborough City Council and Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, ahead of his election to parliament.

The site also scored a perfect Considerate Constructors Scheme score of 45/45, with monitor Peter Johnson commenting: “Health and safety are given a high priority and there are systems/measures in place to ensure the health and safety of students, staff, visitors and operatives. The site is proactive in promoting construction as a career – of particular note is the support and encouragement given by both the company and its supply chain to a student currently on a short-term work experience placement.”

Other members of the project team that built the Centre for Green Technology included consultant Gleeds, building services consultancy QODA, architects rg+p, and civil and structural engineers Stirling Maynard.

The project has been partly funded by the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), providing £2.471 million via the Transforming Cities Fund and £400,000 from the Local Growth Fund, further to the £1.9 million package from Peterborough City Council via the Towns Fund.