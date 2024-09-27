Cherry Blossom Care Home welcomes alpacas into the home
Five beautiful Male Alpaca's from Gorefield Alpaca Farm paid a special visit to our home for our Animal Therapy session,
The benefits of alpacas:
Alpacas provide emotional support as their calming presence can help to soothe anxiety and promote relaxation, such as lowering blood pressure and reducing stress levels. Alpacas also lift spirits with their soft, fluffy coats and large, expressive eyes make them incredibly endearing, which can help to lift the spirits of our residents.
Pet therapy in care homes:
Overall, alpaca pet therapy has proven to be a valuable addition to our care homes. These gentle creatures offer emotional and physical support, as well as a sense of purpose and fulfilment to our lovely residents. As the popularity of alpaca pet therapy continues to grow, it is clear that these gentle creatures have a valuable role to play in improving the lives of care home residents.
