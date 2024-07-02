Cherry Blossom care home summer party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cherry Blossom care home welcomed the Mayor of Peterborough to their Summer Party

The summer party this year was a fantastic success! Held in aid of Dementia UK, we were thrilled to raise over £300 through the raffle ticket sales. The event was graced by the presence of the Mayor of Peterborough, and even the local police joined in the festivities.

The highlights of the day included a lively performance by an ABBA tribute band, which got everyone dancing and singing along. The lovely weather added to the enjoyment, making it a perfect day for a BBQ and ice cream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was heartwarming to see families, friends, and members of the local community come together for such a great cause. Thank you to everyone who attended and contributed to making this event memorable!