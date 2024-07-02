Cherry Blossom care home summer party
The summer party this year was a fantastic success! Held in aid of Dementia UK, we were thrilled to raise over £300 through the raffle ticket sales. The event was graced by the presence of the Mayor of Peterborough, and even the local police joined in the festivities.
The highlights of the day included a lively performance by an ABBA tribute band, which got everyone dancing and singing along. The lovely weather added to the enjoyment, making it a perfect day for a BBQ and ice cream.
It was heartwarming to see families, friends, and members of the local community come together for such a great cause. Thank you to everyone who attended and contributed to making this event memorable!
